Netflix is releasing its new film “Mosul”

Shafaq News/ Netflix has released an new trailer for Mosul, an upcoming film about an elite Iraqi army corps trying to liberate the city from ISIS.

This true story can be seen on Netflix at the end of November.

The film Mosul is based on a memorable New Yorker article by Luke Mogelsen that tells the story of the struggle to expel ISIS from the Iraqi city of Mosul after it has been taken by ISIS.

The film follows a SWAT team as it tries to free the Iraqi city, and was all shot in Morocco.

According to observers, “Mosul” is a lower-budget but worthy companion to some of the best intense-combat war movies of this century, from “Black Hawk Down” to “The Hurt Locker” to “American Sniper” and this year’s “The Outpost.”