Netanyahu cancels Israeli delegation to Washington over UN vote

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a high-ranking delegation set to depart for Washington to stand down in response to the United Nations Security Council resolution that demands an "immediate ceasefire" during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and the unconditional release of hostages in Gaza, without condemning Hamas.

The resolution passed with 14 votes in favor, with the United States abstaining.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office criticized the US's abstention, stating that it "harms the war effort and efforts to free hostages by giving Hamas hope that international pressure will lead to a ceasefire without releasing hostages."

Netanyahu expressed disappointment, stating that Washington's failure to block the proposal represented a "clear retreat" from its previous position.

"In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided the delegation would not leave," his office said.

In response, the White House national security spokesperson John Kirby addressed concerns regarding Israel's withdrawal from the meeting this week.

Kirby described the decision as "unfortunate" but emphasized that the United States would raise its concerns about Israel's policies through ongoing discussions between the two governments.