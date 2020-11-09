Nagorno-Karabakh reports 44 more military casualties in Azeri fighting

Shafaq news/ the defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh said on Monday it had recorded another 44 casualties among its military, pushing its military death toll to 1,221 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.

Fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when about 30,000 people were killed, According to Reuters.

The Fierce battles continued along the front line of a conflict.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Artillery strikes on civilians in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict could amount to war crimes, the U.N. human rights chief said on Monday, reiterating a call for Azerbaijan and Armenia to halt attacks on towns, schools and hospitals in the mountain enclave.

International rights groups have accused both sides of using banned cluster munitions, most recently in the shelling of the Azeri city of Barda.