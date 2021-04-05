NES lockdowns a village after COVID-19 outbreak

Shafaq News / The Autonomous Administration of northern and eastern Syria imposed a total lockdown on a Kurdish village, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in it.

A health source in the Autonomous Administration Crisis Cell told Shafaq News agency that members of 35 families contracted the virus in Dirona Aghi village, in Al-Jawadiyah countryside, 60 kilometers east of al-Qamishli, the largest Kurdish city in Syria.

The source indicated that the lockdown starts tomorrow and will last until Monday, noting that the village will be isolated from the neighboring villages.

Earlier today, the Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria announced that four fatalities and 304 new cases of COVID-19 had been registered.