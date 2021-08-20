Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-20T05:54:56+0000
NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts

Shafaq News / More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, a NATO official said on Friday, pledging to redouble evacuation efforts as criticism of the West's handling of the crisis mounted.

Thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, continued to throng the airport, the official who declined to be identified told Reuters.

The speed with which the Taliban conquered Afghanistan as U.S. and other foreign troops withdrew surprised even their own leaders and has left power vacuums in many places.

The Taliban urged unity ahead of Friday prayers, the first since they seized power, calling on imams to persuade people not to leave Afghanistan amid chaotic scenes at the airport, protests and reports of violence.

A witness told Reuters several people were killed in the eastern city of Asadabad on Thursday when Taliban militants fired on a crowd demonstrating their allegiance to the vanquished Afghan republic, as the Taliban set about establishing an emirate, governed by strict Islamic laws.

There were similar shows of defiance in two other cities - Jalalabad and Khost - in the east, as Afghans used celebrations of the nation's 1919 independence from British control to vent their anger with the Taliban takeover.

Source: Reuters

related

NATO Says Afghanistan Withdrawal Has Begun

Date: 2021-04-29 16:34:19
NATO Says Afghanistan Withdrawal Has Begun

UNSG urges the Security Council to intervene in Afghanistan

Date: 2021-08-16 17:16:29
UNSG urges the Security Council to intervene in Afghanistan

Truck bomb in eastern Afghan province kills civilians

Date: 2020-10-03 12:53:39
Truck bomb in eastern Afghan province kills civilians

Report: Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

Date: 2021-07-11 18:21:42
Report: Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

Afghanistan troop withdrawals slammed as 'NATO's biggest debacle

Date: 2021-08-16 19:15:03
Afghanistan troop withdrawals slammed as 'NATO's biggest debacle

Trump to cut troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan

Date: 2020-11-17 20:01:59
Trump to cut troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan

Afghanistan Taliban: Flash flooding kills dozens in remote province

Date: 2021-07-29 18:41:10
Afghanistan Taliban: Flash flooding kills dozens in remote province

ICC voices concern over Afghan violence reports

Date: 2021-08-17 18:48:35
ICC voices concern over Afghan violence reports