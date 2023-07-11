NATO Confirms Russia as Biggest Threat, Reaffirms Commitment to Ukraine

Shafaq News/ The NATO summit, held on Tuesday and lasting for two days, issued a statement affirming that Russia poses the most significant direct threat to the security of NATO allies.

The summit statement said, "The Allies will continue to work closely together to address the threats and challenges posed by Russia, which represents the most immediate threat to the security of the NATO Allies and peace in the Euro-Atlantic region."

The statement emphasizes that NATO does not seek confrontation with Russia and does not pose a threat to it. However, due to Russia's hostile policies and actions, NATO does not consider Russia a partner. The statement highlights the need to closely monitor developments in Belarus, particularly regarding the possible deployment of private military companies.

NATO expresses readiness to maintain communication channels with Moscow to reduce risks, prevent escalation, and increase transparency.

Regarding Ukraine, the statement emphasizes that Ukraine's future lies within the alliance. NATO reaffirms the commitment made 2008 in Bucharest regarding Ukraine's potential membership. The statement acknowledges Ukraine's progress in working integrally with the alliance and advancing its reform path. NATO commits to regularly assessing Ukraine's progress and supporting its reforms toward NATO membership.

The statement underscores the importance of strategic nuclear forces, particularly those of the United States, to guarantee security. NATO commits to ensuring the credibility and effectiveness of nuclear deterrence. It warns that any use of nuclear weapons against the alliance would significantly change the nature of the conflict.

Additionally, the statement calls on Iran to fulfill its legal obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and its political obligations related to nuclear non-proliferation without delay.