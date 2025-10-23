Morocco named “Country in Focus” at 76th Berlinale EFM

Shafaq News – Morocco

Morocco has been selected as the “Country in Focus” for the 76th European Film Market (EFM), scheduled to take place from February 12 to 18, 2026, as part of the Berlin International Film Festival.

Market organizers described Morocco as a dynamic bridge between Africa, the Arab world, and Europe, noting that its rich cinematic heritage, acclaimed filmmakers, and thriving creative scene have long positioned it as a major contributor to global cinema. Morocco’s participation in the Berlinale stretches back decades, with its stories and talent regularly featured in festival and market programs.

Since its launch in 2017, the EFM’s “Country in Focus” initiative has showcased key film regions worldwide to promote cross-cultural exchange and industry partnerships. Following Mexico, Canada, Norway, Chile, the Baltic States, Italy, and Spain, the 2026 edition will highlight Morocco’s cinema sector, aiming to expand cooperation among producers, distributors, investors, and creators across genres, including drama, documentary, and animation.

Festival Director Tricia Tuttle underlined Moroccan cinema as having “a proud history of storytelling that resonates far beyond its borders.” She noted that filmmakers such as Nabil Ayouch, Faouzi Bensaïdi, Asmae El Moudir, Halima Ouardiri, and Maryam Touzani, alongside a new generation of directors, bring “distinctive perspectives to the Berlinale and to festivals worldwide.” Their work, she added, “draws on deep cultural roots while addressing contemporary issues with originality and power.”

Morocco has also emerged as an attractive hub for international film production, offering diverse natural and urban settings—from the Atlas Mountains and the Sahara Desert to the historic cities of Marrakech, Ouarzazate, and Casablanca. The country’s film sector benefits from a 30-percent cash rebate for foreign productions, official co-production agreements, and development initiatives such as “Ateliers de l’Atlas,” which support Moroccan and regional talent.

Berlinale Pro Director Tanja Meissner emphasized that the Moroccan film and media landscape “has reached a new level of international visibility,” combining a strong national cinema with openness to global collaboration. She pointed to the country’s “high production value, skilled professionals, and distinctive locations,” which have made Morocco “one of the most compelling focus countries in recent years.”

Centre Cinématographique Marocain (CCM) Director Mohammad-Reda Benjelloun highlighted Morocco as “a land of history and storytellers,” adding that its skilled professionals and vibrant energy have secured “a prominent place on the world cinema map.” He called the Berlinale recognition “a testament to how culture and coexistence nurture an art form and a language that have become truly universal: cinema.”

Credit: Independent journalist and reporter Mansour Jahani