Missile hits merchant vessel west of Yemen's Hodeidah

Shafaq News/ A merchant vessel reported that it had been struck by a missile and sustained damage 76 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hodeidah, as confirmed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and the British security firm Ambrey on Friday.

In an advisory note, the UKMTO stated, "The vessel has incurred some damage. The crew members are reported to be safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call." Ambrey also verified that the ship had experienced damage with no reported injuries.

Additionally, the UKMTO disclosed that another vessel, located 50 nautical miles (93 km) southwest of al Hudaydah, Yemen, reported the sighting of missiles passing overhead and detonating in the vicinity. "The Master of the vessel reported the presence of two missiles flying over the ship and heard two loud explosions in the distance. The vessel sustained no damage, and the crew members are reported safe. The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the UKMTO noted.

On a separate note, the U.S. military announced late Thursday that Houthi forces had launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen towards the Gulf of Aden and two missiles towards the Red Sea. Fortunately, no injuries or damages were reported to U.S. or coalition vessels. The U.S. Central Command disclosed that it had intercepted nine anti-ship missiles and two drones in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen.

Houthi militants have been conducting drone and missile attacks on international commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden since mid-November, citing solidarity with Palestinians against Israeli military actions in Gaza. These attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping routes, necessitating longer and costlier voyages around southern Africa.

In response, the United States and Britain have carried out targeted strikes against Houthi targets.