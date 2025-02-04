Mexican cartels arm at US border in response to Trump policies

Shafaq News/ Mexican cartels responded to US deportation policies by "arming" themselves and preparing to "target" border patrol agents, according to a classified US memo cited by the New York Post.

The memo warns that cartel leaders are acquiring weapons and exploring the use of attack drones against US border patrol officers and military personnel stationed along the southern border. Agents have been instructed to “stay alert, wear bulletproof vests, and keep their firearms visible,” while also reporting any drone activity to intelligence units in El Paso.

Additionally, News Nation reported calls from cartel-affiliated social media platforms to encourage illegal migrants to "harass" US border agents by "spitting, urinating, and defecating inside their vehicles," as cartel leaders see the increased US military presence as a "direct threat to their drug and human trafficking profits."

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that cartel members opened fire on US border patrol agents last week in the Fronton area, with footage showing armed cartel operatives using illegal migrants as cover while launching attacks, while others reportedly fortified positions on an island between Mexico and the US, using it as a staging ground for operations against American forces.

Senator Mike Lee of Utah urged Congress to authorize private security firms and trained civilians to counter cartel operations, advocating for the seizure of cartel-linked assets—including boats, vehicles, cash, and gold—to disrupt their financial network.

Notably, Sheinbaum announced an agreement with US President Donald Trump to pause the implementation of a planned 25% tariff on Mexican imports for 30 days, and to take measures preventing the flow of high-powered weapons into Mexico, with Mexico committing to increased border security and cracking down on smuggling networks in return.