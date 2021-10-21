New details about Al-Tanf base attack

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-21T05:31:14+0000

Shafaq News/ for the first time ever, explosions, targeted Al-Tanf military base of the Global Coalition. The base was on a security alert on Wednesday evening, in an area of ​​55 square kilometers near the military headquarters of the coalition, in which British forces are stationed, specifically at the triangle of the Iraqi-Jordanian-Syrian borders, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The coalition forces deployed in the vicinity of the base, after receiving information that drones may attack their page. Meanwhile, an Iraqi security source linked to the Global coalition stated that five booby-trapped drones targeted the base in Syria, adding that the attack was carried out from inside Syrian territory. Hours after the attack, US officials reported that an explosion occurred at an American site in southern Syria, on Wednesday. Spokesman, Bill Urban, explained, in a statement, that no casualties were recorded. He added that the US forces reserve the right to self-defense and the right to respond to the attack at the time and place of their choosing, according to the statement.

