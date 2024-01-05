McDonald's CEO addresses business impact and misinformation amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Safaq News/ In a statement on Thursday, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski acknowledged a "meaningful business impact" in several markets in the Middle East and beyond due to the Israel-Hamas conflict and the spread of "associated misinformation" about the brand.

Various Western fast-food chains, including McDonald's and Starbucks, have faced grassroots boycott campaigns over perceived pro-Israeli stances and alleged financial ties to Israel.

Kempczinski, in a LinkedIn post, expressed disappointment at the "disheartening and ill-founded" misinformation surrounding brands like McDonald's. He emphasized that in every country of operation, including Muslim nations, McDonald's is represented by local owner-operators dedicated to serving and supporting their communities.

In October, McDonald's Israel announced on social media that it provided thousands of free meals to Israel Defense Forces personnel. However, this move faced backlash in some Muslim countries, highlighting the challenges global corporations navigate amid polarized regional politics during conflicts.

Boycotts have impacted Western brands in countries like Egypt and Jordan, extending to Malaysia outside the Arab region. As of fiscal 2022, McDonald's operates in more than 100 countries, with around 40,275 restaurants globally.

The company reported a total annual revenue of $23.18 billion in the fiscal year. In the wake of these developments, McDonald's shares experienced a marginal decline in afternoon trading.