McDonald's pursue Kurdistan’s potatoes!

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Agriculture and Water Resources Ministry revealed today that McDonald's branches in the Gulf countries and Jordan are now seeking potatoes grown in the region. A significant shipment of 300 tons of potatoes has already landed in the wholesale markets of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Excitingly, preparations are in full swing to export hundreds of tons of potatoes to the Gulf countries and Jordan, catering to McDonald's demands for potato manufacturing to create their iconic chips and fries.

Thanks to the tremendous support given to farmers in enhancing potato production, the region is set to achieve a staggering peak production of 600,000 tons of edible potatoes, along with 150,000 tons of potatoes earmarked for various industries, according to the statement.

This impressive milestone has led to the temporary ban of potato imports from outside the region, solely to support the ongoing potato harvesting season until year-end.

The ministry has gone the extra mile by forging strategic memorandums of understanding with seven specialized factories and companies engaged in industrial potato production. This foresight enables the ministry to directly acquire farmers' bountiful produce each year.