Marine Corps Pilot confirmed dead in F/A-18D Hornet crash near San Diego base

Shafaq News/ A Marine Corps pilot tragically lost his life on Friday following the crash of a combat jet near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The F/A-18D Hornet, operated by Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224, went down late Thursday night. Under Marine Corps procedures, the pilot's identity will be withheld until all next-of-kin notifications are completed.

The crash occurred at 11:54 p.m. Thursday near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, leading to the pilot's recovery by search and rescue teams. The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing released a statement from its Cherry Point, North Carolina headquarters, confirming the pilot's unfortunate demise.

The pilot operated the aircraft solely and was identified as part of Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224, based at MCAS Beaufort in South Carolina. Though the crash site was government property to the east of the air station, it was noted that the aircraft wasn't part of the resident air wing of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Located around 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of downtown San Diego, the crash site is largely vacant.

