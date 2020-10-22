Lyon railway station evacuated

Shafaq news/ (Reuters) A police operation is underway at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that one person had been arrested and that the station had been evacuated.

Police said a bomb disposal team was present on the premises, with checks being made and a security cordon in place.

Lyon local newspaper Le Progres reported on its website that a woman carrying several bags had threatened to blow herself up and had shouted "Allah Akbar".

The SNCF railway company said on Twitter that traffic around Lyon was severely disrupted.