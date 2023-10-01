Loud explosion heard in Ankara near the parliament building

Shafaq News/ A loud explosion was heard in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Sunday morning.

Media reports said the explosion was followed by gunfire.

The cause of the explosion in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs was no immediately known.

Turkey's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, later revealed that two "terrorists" in connection with the explosion where "neutralized".

Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.

The Turkish parliament is scheduled to reopen on Sunday following a summer recess.