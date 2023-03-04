Light tremor shakes quake-hit Turkish-Syrian borders

Shafaq News/ A mild tremor were felt along the Syrian-Turkish borders once again, three weeks after the country was shaken by one of the worst natural disasters to hit them as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

An earthquake was reported 14 kilometers northeast Turkey's Antakya. The magnitude of the earthquake was reported to be 4.1 on the Richter scale at a depth of about 10 km.

There are no reports of any loss of life from the latest earthquake so far.

The number of fatalities from the devastating earthquake that struck areas of Turkey and Syria on February 6 is still rising as more bodies are found in the wreckage of destroyed structures. Last week's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that shook the already devastated region of Hatay caused much more damage or destruction to houses.

The February 6 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria killed at least 45,000 people. According to the authorities, the death toll in Syria exceeds 5,900 people.