Libyan parliament withdraws confidence from unity government over alleged Israel communication

Shafaq News/ The Libyan House of Representatives took a significant step on Monday, withdrawing its confidence from the national unity government led by Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, accusing the administration of engaging in communications with Israel.

In an official statement, the government's credibility was questioned by a parliament spokesman, who highlighted that "the government's actions do not align with the interests of the people." The decision to withdraw confidence came with substantial support, as 89 out of 113 deputies in Tobruk, situated in the eastern part of the nation, voted in favor of the motion.

The House of Representatives stated that it had uncovered evidence of the unity government's involvement in meetings with Israeli officials, intending to pursue normalization between the two nations. According to the House of Representatives speaker, this rendered the government "out of date" and necessitated its replacement.

Calling for international cooperation, the House of Representatives urged all countries to engage exclusively with the government mandated by the parliament.

Allegations of impersonation, corruption, and illegal communication prompted a demand for a thorough investigation into the actions of the Dabaiba government, as articulated in the statement. A specialized committee, comprising representatives from the House of Representatives and the State Council, was proposed to oversee the creation of a new government mechanism.

It was underscored that the authentic government remains sanctioned by the House of Representatives. Consequently, all institutions and entities within the Libyan state were urged not to cooperate with the unity government until a fresh administration was established.

Emphasizing the path forward, the statement highlighted the necessity of a collaborative committee composed of the House of Representatives and the State Council members. In coordination with the United Nations mission, this committee is slated to oversee forming an interim government as the nation progresses toward elections. Simultaneously, the Libyan populace was encouraged to persist in their demand for the swift establishment of a new administration.

With a forward-looking perspective, the House of Representatives extended its recommendation to the 6 + 6 committee tasked with shaping electoral legislation. The stipulation was clear: individuals in contact with Israel would be disqualified from participating in the upcoming elections.