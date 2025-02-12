Libyan minister survives assassination attempt in Tripoli

Shafaq News/ Libyan Minister of State for the Prime Minister and Cabinet Affairs, Adel Jumaa, survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday morning while traveling in his car on a highway in Tripoli.

The Government of National Unity condemned the attack, confirming in a statement that the minister's health is stable. Security forces have initiated an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

Moreover, the government emphasized its resolve to address any threats to the country’s security and stability.

In response to the ongoing insecurity in the capital, the Government of National Unity had previously approved a security plan to restore order by deploying official police forces.

Libyan human rights organizations have called for immediate action to end the security chaos affecting several Libyan cities.

A report from the United Nations Security Council's expert panel recently revealed armed groups in Libya have gained unprecedented influence over state institutions.

The report stated that five Libyan armed groups have systematically violated international humanitarian and human rights laws, including arbitrary detention, murder, torture, and the destruction of civilian property, particularly in Benghazi and Tripoli.

Since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 following a popular uprising, Libya has faced ongoing political and security instability.

The country is currently governed by two rival administrations: one in Tripoli, internationally recognized and led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and the other in the east, headed by Osama Hammad and supported by the parliament and General Khalifa Haftar.