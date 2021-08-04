Report

Lebanon’s security forces fire tear gas at demonstrators near Lebanon parliament

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-04T17:09:31+0000
Shafaq News/ The Lebanese security forces fired, on Wednesday, water cannon and tear gas at demonstrators near the parliament building as the country marked the first anniversary of the blast in Beirut port.

The angry demonstrators threw stones at the Building, and some of them tried to climb its gate.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported that at least 54 people were injured in the clashes.

Thousands gathered to mark the anniversary, holding pictures of the dead and demanding justice.

The grim anniversary comes amid an unprecedented economic and financial meltdown, and a political stalemate that has kept the country without a functioning government for a full year.

214 people were killed in last year's blast, which was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever

