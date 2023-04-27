Lebanon's presidency candidate Franjieh: Saudi-Iranian agreement key to easing crisis

Shafaq News/ The head of the Lebanese Marada Movement, Suleiman Franjieh, acknowledged that he is the "most nominated" person for the presidency but has not yet announced his candidacy.

During an interview with Lebanese Al-Jadeed TV, Franjieh affirmed that any regional understanding that positively impacts Lebanon would involve him. He further asserted that he would prioritize the "interests of Lebanon and avoid any political position that would harm the country."

Franjieh also emphasized that any Saudi-Iranian agreement would alleviate Lebanon's current predicament, expressing "comfort" with the current atmosphere between Riyadh and Beirut. Furthermore, he pledged to combat Captagon trafficking if he were elected president.

Franjieh highlighted the need for a country that "upholds freedom and secures the basic living requirements of all Lebanese citizens, especially Christians."

While addressing the presidential nomination, Franjieh explained that the matter is a "Lebanese issue," but other countries have practical interests. He expressed readiness to meet with the heads of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil, and the Kataeb Party, Sami Gemayel.

FPM has the most significant seats for Christians in the Lebanese Parliament (16) and the Lebanese Forces party (14 seats).

Franjieh stated that he trusts Hezbollah and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, distinguishing him from other potential candidates.

He underscored the need for "effective banking" and communication with the International Monetary Fund to schedule debt. Additionally, he emphasized that the displaced issue requires direct contact with the Syrian government and establishing committees to investigate cases of abuse.

Franjieh stated that the independence of the judiciary is his primary objective, with adequate supervision of the judges' performance. He also said that if he becomes president, he must be held accountable for his actions, and if he fails to achieve his vision of reforming Lebanon, he will resign.

Lebanon is currently experiencing a political crisis, with the presidency vacant since Michel Aoun's term ended.

The Parliament has failed to elect a successor eleven times, leading to several economic crises that have devastated the Lebanese people. These include the historical collapse of the local currency and an 80% poverty rate.