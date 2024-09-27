Lebanon in My Heart: Egyptian singer backs Lebanon amid Israeli aggression

Shafaq News / Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab expressed her support for the Lebanese capital, Beirut, "in her special way," coinciding with the escalating situation in Lebanon amid Israeli airstrikes and rocket attacks in the south.

The star shared a portion of her song "Lebanon in My Heart," released in 2006, on her X account as a gesture of solidarity with Lebanon and its people during their hardship.

"My heart is sad for the country that taught me what joy means and taught me resilience... Lebanon is suffering because it is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. May God be with you and help you," she wrote on X.

The Egyptian singer has consistently expressed her love for Lebanon and its people over the years, often referring to Lebanon as her "second home."

Notably, Lebanon is currently enduring a challenging period due to a brutal military campaign by Israel, which continues to intensively bombard numerous areas with rockets for the fifth consecutive day. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli airstrikes have resulted in over 700 casualties since last Monday, many of whom are civilians.