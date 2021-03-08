Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Lebanese wave the roads, block roads for the 7th straight day

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-08T09:53:08+0000
Lebanese wave the roads, block roads for the 7th straight day

Shafaq News/ For the seventh day in a row, Lebanese Demonstrators burnt tires and block roads all over Lebanon on “Monday in anger” at more than a year of economic crisis and seven months of political paralysis.

Since the Lebanese pound tumbled to a new low last Tuesday, protesters have been blocking roads almost daily.

Demonstrators created hashtags on Twitter while others rang church bells calling on people to join today’s demonstrations named “Monday in anger”.

On Saturday, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab threatened to quit raising the pressure on those blocking the formation of a new government.

Protests at the start of Lebanon’s financial crisis in 2019 brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets to bring down the government.

Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost in the crisis, bank accounts have been frozen and many have started to go hungry.

related

Protestations against political authorities in Lebanon

Date: 2020-08-08 16:21:12
Protestations against political authorities in Lebanon

Hezbollah is the cause of the economic crises, Lebanon’ former PM said

Date: 2020-10-09 09:05:26
Hezbollah is the cause of the economic crises, Lebanon’ former PM said

Lebanon Minister of justice resigns after Beirut Blast

Date: 2020-08-10 09:51:40
Lebanon Minister of justice resigns after Beirut Blast

Hariri named as Lebanon's new prime minister

Date: 2020-10-22 11:13:03
Hariri named as Lebanon's new prime minister

Lebanon’ Hezbollah is prepared as war time

Date: 2020-10-28 12:55:33
Lebanon’ Hezbollah is prepared as war time

Lebanon PM resigns: Corruption is bigger than the state

Date: 2020-08-10 18:16:06
Lebanon PM resigns: Corruption is bigger than the state

Demonstrators still blocking roads through Lebanon

Date: 2021-01-27 17:17:19
Demonstrators still blocking roads through Lebanon

Lebanon: Aoun accepts Diab's government resignation

Date: 2020-08-10 18:42:27
Lebanon: Aoun accepts Diab's government resignation