Lebanese wave the roads, block roads for the 7th straight day

Shafaq News/ For the seventh day in a row, Lebanese Demonstrators burnt tires and block roads all over Lebanon on “Monday in anger” at more than a year of economic crisis and seven months of political paralysis.

Since the Lebanese pound tumbled to a new low last Tuesday, protesters have been blocking roads almost daily.

Demonstrators created hashtags on Twitter while others rang church bells calling on people to join today’s demonstrations named “Monday in anger”.

On Saturday, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab threatened to quit raising the pressure on those blocking the formation of a new government.

Protests at the start of Lebanon’s financial crisis in 2019 brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets to bring down the government.

Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost in the crisis, bank accounts have been frozen and many have started to go hungry.