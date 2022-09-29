Lebanese parliament fails to elect the new president
Category: World
Date: 2022-09-29T12:58:53+0000
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Lebanese parliament failed to elect a new head of state.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he would not call another session before a consensus on a candidate.
Most of the Lebanese lawmakers (128 members) votes went as follows: 63 blank ballots and 36 for Michel Moawad.
On October 31, the six-year term of President Michel Aoun will end.
Under Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system, the country’s 128-member parliament votes for a president, who must be a Maronite Christian.
Failing to elect the head of state showed deep political divisions threatened to prolong the crisis in Lebanon, which is suffering an economic meltdown and has struggled to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
Lebanon has also been without a full-fledged government since May, and currently functions in a limited caretaker capacity under Prime Minister Najib Mikati.