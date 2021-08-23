Report

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Date: 2021-08-23
Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq News/ So far, COVID-19 is affecting more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

Worldometers.com which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 212 million cases. (212,597,446.)

4,444,678 deaths and 190,220,474 recoveries were recorded according to Worldometers.

The United States ranks the first 38,545,144 cases, and 645,058 deaths, meanwhile India is in second place with 32,449,306 cases and 434,784 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Brazil, Russia, France, and the UK.

As for the Arab World, Iraq ranks first (22nd worldwide) with 1,825,089 cases and 20,184 Deaths, followed by Morocco (36th worldwide) with 810,949 cases and 11,792 deaths.

UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan are also among the most infected Arab countries.

