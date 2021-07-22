Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Category: World

Date: 2021-07-22T07:49:12+0000
Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq news/ So far, COVID-19 is affecting more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

Worldometers.com which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 186 million cases. (192,848,239.)

4,142,766 deaths and 175,364,034 recoveries were recorded according to Worldometers.

The United States still rank the first 35,146,476 cases, and 625,808 deaths, meanwhile India is in the second place with 31,257,720 cases and 419,021 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Brazil, Russia, France and UK.

As for the Arab World, Iraq ranks the first (24th worldwide) with 1,518,837 cases and 18,020 Deaths, followed by Jordan (36th worldwide) with 762,706 cases and 9,922 deaths.

UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco are also among the most infected Arab countries.

related

China: Frozen Chicken Wings from Brazil Test Positive for Coronavirus

Date: 2020-08-13 09:33:12
China: Frozen Chicken Wings from Brazil Test Positive for Coronavirus

Russia to launch Covid-19 a vaccine campaign on Saturday

Date: 2020-09-01 17:07:17
Russia to launch Covid-19 a vaccine campaign on Saturday

Iran records more than 2500 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

Date: 2020-06-16 15:51:20
Iran records more than 2500 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

India keep struggling to curb the New COVID-19 variant

Date: 2021-04-30 08:00:19
India keep struggling to curb the New COVID-19 variant

Vitamin D and Omega-3 supplements help the elderly avoid Covid-19 infection

Date: 2020-11-12 11:06:09
Vitamin D and Omega-3 supplements help the elderly avoid Covid-19 infection

In 7 years at today’s vaccination rates life will return life, Bloomberg

Date: 2021-02-06 20:13:33
In 7 years at today’s vaccination rates life will return life, Bloomberg

Covid-19: one death every minute in the United States

Date: 2020-07-30 05:35:26
Covid-19: one death every minute in the United States

Japan's Fujifilm says it can make new COVID-19 variants detection kits

Date: 2021-05-18 13:26:23
Japan's Fujifilm says it can make new COVID-19 variants detection kits