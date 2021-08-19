Report

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Date: 2021-08-19T06:24:43+0000
Shafaq News/ So far, COVID-19 is affecting more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

Worldometers.com which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 210 million cases. (210,135,054.)

4,405,954 deaths and 188,247,177 recoveries were recorded according to Worldometers.

The United States still ranks the first 38,072,656 cases, and 641,346 deaths, meanwhile India is in second place with 32,320,898 cases and 433,063 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Brazil, Russia, France, and the UK.

As for the Arab World, Iraq ranks first (21st worldwide) with 1,801,364 cases and 19,886 deaths, followed by Jordan (37th worldwide) with 786,585 cases and 10,252 deaths.

UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco are also among the most infected Arab countries.

