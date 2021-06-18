Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-18T06:06:46+0000
Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq news/ So far, COVID-19 is affecting more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

Worldometers.com which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 178 million cases. (178,204,642)

3,857,947 deaths and 162,711,002 recoveries were recorded according to Worldometers.

The United States still rank the first 34,377,592 cases, and 616,440 deaths, meanwhile India is in the second place with 29,762,793 cases and 383,521 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Brazil, France, Turkey and Russia.

As for the Arab World, Iraq ranks the first (25th worldwide) with 1,274,629 cases and 16,811 Deaths, followed by Jordan (35th worldwide) with 745,366 cases and 9,635 deaths.

UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco are also among the most infected Arab countries.

related

EU says first virus vaccinations possible by Christmas

Date: 2020-11-25 13:04:27
EU says first virus vaccinations possible by Christmas

Captain Sir Tom Moore dies in hospital with coronavirus

Date: 2021-02-02 19:22:54
Captain Sir Tom Moore dies in hospital with coronavirus

Coronavirus: WHO head calls herd immunity approach 'immoral'

Date: 2020-10-13 05:52:29
Coronavirus: WHO head calls herd immunity approach 'immoral'

China claims coronavirus may have started in AUSTRALIA and travelled to Wuhan's wet market

Date: 2020-12-07 09:17:55
China claims coronavirus may have started in AUSTRALIA and travelled to Wuhan's wet market

Coronavirus cases are falling around the world

Date: 2021-02-05 05:53:13
Coronavirus cases are falling around the world

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39 million, death toll at 1.1 million

Date: 2020-10-16 08:16:29
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39 million, death toll at 1.1 million

Coronavirus could be under control by “end of next summer”, BioNTech co-founder says

Date: 2020-12-14 15:56:22
Coronavirus could be under control by “end of next summer”, BioNTech co-founder says

Coronavirus’ prevention measures are affecting children’ mental health

Date: 2021-02-08 11:33:31
Coronavirus’ prevention measures are affecting children’ mental health