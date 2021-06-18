Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq news/ So far, COVID-19 is affecting more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

Worldometers.com which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 178 million cases. (178,204,642)

3,857,947 deaths and 162,711,002 recoveries were recorded according to Worldometers.

The United States still rank the first 34,377,592 cases, and 616,440 deaths, meanwhile India is in the second place with 29,762,793 cases and 383,521 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Brazil, France, Turkey and Russia.

As for the Arab World, Iraq ranks the first (25th worldwide) with 1,274,629 cases and 16,811 Deaths, followed by Jordan (35th worldwide) with 745,366 cases and 9,635 deaths.

UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco are also among the most infected Arab countries.