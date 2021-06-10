Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq news/ So far, COVID-19 is affecting more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

Worldometers.com which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 175 million cases. (175,385,876)

3,782,895 deaths and 158,932,573 recoveries were recorded according to Worldometers.

The United States still rank the first 34,267,160 cases, and 613,556 deaths, meanwhile India is in the second place with 29,273,045 cases and 363,092 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Brazil, France, Turkey and Russia.

As for the Arab World, Iraq ranks the first (25th worldwide) with 1,242,540 cases and 16,648 Deaths, followed by Jordan (35th worldwide) with 742,178 cases and 9,570 deaths.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Morocco and Lebanon are also among the most infected Arab countries.