Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-02T06:54:52+0000
Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq news/ So far, COVID-19 is affecting more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

Worldometers.com which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 103 million cases. (103,937,350)

2,247,917 deaths and 75,762,651 recoveries were recorded according to Worldometers.

SA still rank the first 26,911,375 cases, and 454,213 deaths, meanwhile India is in the second place with 10,767,206 cases and 154,522 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Brazil, Russia, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey and Germany.

Regarding the Arab World, Iraq ranks the first (28th worldwide) with 620,620 cases and 13,057 Deaths, followed by Morocco (34th worldwide) with 471,438 cases and 8,287 deaths.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE and Lebanon are also among the most infected countries.

