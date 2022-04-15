Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus: more than a half-billion infections

Shafaq News / COVID-19 affects over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 500 million cases. (503,069,800.)

6,217,985 deaths and 453,470,331recoveries were registered, according to Worldometers.

The US ranks at the top with 82,252,965 cases and 1,014,902 deaths, while India is in second place with 43,039,972 cases and 521,772 deaths.

Brazil, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are the most infected countries.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (40th in the world) with 2,322,734 cases and 25,192 deaths, followed by Jordan (45th in the world) with 1,694,216 cases and 14,048 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Morocco are also the most affected Arab countries.

Reuters Covid-19 tracer showed that COVID-19 infections are still rising in 22 countries.

So far, at least 201 countries have begun vaccinating people for the Coronavirus and have administered at least 11,332,082,000 doses of the vaccine.

Of every 100 infections last reported worldwide, more than 35 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every four days and has reported more than 144,961,000 since the pandemic began.