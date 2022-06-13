Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq News / So far, COVID-19 is affecting over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, and regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 540 million cases. (540,616,639.)

6,331,622 fatalities and 515,943,218 recoveries were registered, according to Worldometers.

The US ranks at the top with 87,321,703 cases and 1,035,847 deaths, while India is in second place with 43,232,004 cases and 524,771 deaths.

The other most infected countries are Brazil, the UK, Russia, France, Germany, South Korea, and Italy.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (42nd in the world) with 2,329,813 cases and 25,222 deaths, followed by Jordan (47th in the world) with 1,697,271 cases and 14,068 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, and Morocco are the most affected Arab countries.

Reuters estimates that COVID-19 infections are still rising in 49 countries.

A new outbreak was recorded in Brazil, where health authorities recorded more than 40,000 new cases daily.

In Mexico, the Covid-19 doubled to about 6000 infections per day.

So far, at least 199 countries have begun vaccinating people for the Coronavirus and have administered at least 11,829,264,000 doses of the vaccine.