Largest Israeli Defense Deal Ever: U.S. Approves $3.5 Billion Sale of "AR-3" System to Germany

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that the United States had approved a groundbreaking deal enabling the sale of the cutting-edge "AR-3" system to Germany. This agreement represents the most substantial Israeli defense transaction to date.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense disclosed that the accord, valued at $3.5 billion, will stand as Israel's most prominent venture in defense.

A statement from the ministry said, "With its exceptional long-range interception capabilities, operating at high altitudes above the atmosphere, it stands as the top interceptor of its kind. The system employs a hit-to-kill approach for intercepting incoming threats. The Arrow 3 system is co-developed and co-produced by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and the United States Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The industrial team is led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). "

The "AR-3" system is meticulously engineered to effectively intercept ballistic missiles beyond the confines of the Earth's atmosphere, cementing its place as a pivotal component of Israel's robust missile defense network. It proudly stands among Israel's array of missile defense systems, from the widely recognized Iron Dome, designed to counter short-range missiles, to the potent "Arrow-3" missiles capable of neutralizing unconventional warheads at optimal altitudes.

According to sources, the German Air Force is slated to take delivery of the "Arrow-3" system by the fourth quarter of 2025, signaling a significant enhancement of Germany's aerial defense capabilities.

This pivotal transaction is integral to the "Euro Sky Schild" initiative, spearheaded by German advisor Olaf Schultz in October 2022 in response to the Russian incursion into Ukraine. The visionary project underscores the collective efforts of participating states to jointly procure and integrate diverse defense systems, thereby fortifying the European skies against potential threats.

At its core, the German initiative relies on three distinct air defense systems: the indigenous "Air-T" system for short-term defense, the American "Patriot" system catering to medium-term protection, and the synergistic American-Israeli "ARO" system, a cornerstone of long-term aerial defense strategy.