Kurdish-led Autonomous condemns the Syrian Regime letter to UN

Shafaq News / the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria issued a statement today Friday condemning the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the UN Security Council about the air attack on Deir Ez-Zor and Albu Kamal.

Last Wednesday, “Israel” launched an air attack against Iranian-linked targets in Syria near the main border crossing to Iraq in the city of Deir-ez-Zor and Albu Kamal area, one of the biggest strikes yet in a campaign that has escalated in the Trump administration’s final weeks.

The statement described the letter as a clear evasion of the Syrian Regime ’duties, accusing the Regime “as a cause of problems.”

It confirmed that the Autonomous Administration make its decisions by its own against what the Syrian letter stated that the United States is the dominant in the area.

The statement called the Regime “to abandon ambiguity over its role in Ain Issa, where it cooperated with Turkey to occupy Syrian lands."

"This language and these policies threats efforts to solve the problems and worsen the situation in Syria, it is better for the Regime to hold its responsibilities of what is happening," the statement added.