King Abdullah II warns of escalation, urges ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Jordanian King Abdullah II warned of escalating regional conflict in calls with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Royal Court stated that “the Jordanian King discussed with the three leaders the international efforts to halt regional escalation,” warning that “expanding the conflict in the region threatens security and stability,” and urging “intensified efforts to prevent it.”

Moreover, the statement emphasized “the urgent need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza to protect civilians and prevent the worsening of humanitarian catastrophe.”

According to the statement, King Abdullah II highlighted “the importance of a political solution to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines with Eastern Al-Quds as its capital.”