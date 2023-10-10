Khamenei denies involvement in attack on Israel

Shafaq News / The Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, denied today, Tuesday, Tehran's involvement in the attack launched by Hamas earlier this week on Israel. However, he praised what he described as the "irreparable" military and intelligence defeat of Israel.

In his first televised address since the attack, Khamenei stated, "Supporters of the Zionist regime and others have spread rumors in the past two or three days, including that Iran stands behind this operation. They are mistaken," as reported by France Presse.

He pointed out that Israel suffered a military and intelligence defeat that "cannot be compensated for" by the attack launched by Hamas earlier in the week.

Yesterday, Monday, the "Washington Post" reported that Palestinian militants behind the sudden attack on Israel had been planning it "for at least a year" with significant support from Iranian allies who provided military training, logistical assistance, and tens of millions of dollars for purchasing weapons.

The newspaper quoted intelligence officials as saying, "The exact role of Iran in the acts of violence that occurred on Saturday is still unclear," but the attack reflects Tehran's ongoing ambition, spanning years, to surround Israel with quasi-military armed groups armed with increasingly advanced weaponry capable of striking deep into Israeli territory.