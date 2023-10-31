Kadyrov issues shoot-to-kill orders against protesters

Shafaq News / Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has issued shoot-to-kill orders against protesters to prevent unrest similar to Sunday night's anti-Israeli riot in neighboring Dagestan, state media reported Tuesday.

The RIA Novosti news agency said Kadyrov had instructed Interior Ministry and National Guard forces to detain anyone who takes to the streets in the Muslim-majority republic of Chechnya in Russia's North Caucasus.

“Otherwise, make three warning shots in the air, and if the person doesn’t obey the law afterward, make the fourth shot in the forehead,” the Chechen leader said.

“No one else will come out [to protest]. This is my order,” he added.

Kadyrov, 47, has ruled the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya with an iron fist since 2007. The region was devastated by two separatist wars in the 1990s and early 2000s.

(The Moscow Times)