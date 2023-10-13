KSA condemns forced displacement in Gaza

Shafaq News / Saudi Arabia rejected calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its demand for urgent international intervention to halt the military escalation and condemned the continuous targeting of innocent civilians in the region.
In a statement, the Saudi Ministry stated, "The Kingdom reiterates its call to the international community to swiftly act to cease all forms of military aggression against civilians, prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, and provide the necessary relief and medical supplies for the people of Gaza. Depriving them of these basic necessities for dignified living constitutes a breach of international humanitarian law, deepening the crisis and suffering in the area."
The ministry further emphasized, "The Kingdom urges the lifting of the blockade on our brothers and sisters in Gaza, the evacuation of civilian casualties, adherence to international laws and norms, and compliance with international humanitarian law. It calls for advancing the peace process in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, aiming for a just and comprehensive solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."