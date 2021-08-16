KSA addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia called on the Taliban and “all Afghan parties” on Monday to preserve lives and property, after the insurgents seized the capital Kabul.

A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the kingdom “stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference,” expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilizes as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia has evacuated all members of its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, due to the current and unstable conditions in the country, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that all members of the Kingdom’s embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul have been evacuated, and they have arrived home in full health.

Several hundred employees of the US embassy in Kabul have also been evacuated from Afghanistan, a US defense official said Sunday, as the Taliban entered the capital.

The international airport in Kabul is still open to commercial flights, the official said on condition of anonymity, as evacuation efforts accelerated.

Germany will begin flying its embassy staff out of Kabul later Sunday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, adding that the employees were currently all safe at the military section of the airport.