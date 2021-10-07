Jordan to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end
Category: World
Date: 2021-10-07T09:05:22+0000
Shafaq News/Jordan's energy minister said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that her Country hopes to start supplying Lebanon with electricity by the end of the year.
Minister Hala Zawati said Lebanon is seeking financing from the World Bank for this project.
Last month, an agreement was signed between Lebanon and Egypt. The last will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help boost Lebanon's electricity output.