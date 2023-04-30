Jordan Hosts Ministerial Meeting of Arab Countries

Shafaq News / Jordan is hosting a meeting of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan, along with the Foreign Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic.

According to the official spokesperson of the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Sinan Al-Majali, as reported by the official news agency, "The meeting comes as a completion of the consultative meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on April 14, 2013, based on the contacts made by these countries with the Syrian government and in the context of their proposals, and the Jordanian initiative to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis."

In this context, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Minister Sameh Shoukry will travel to Amman, the Jordanian capital, tonight to participate in the committee meeting that emerged from the consultative meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 14, to discuss ways of enhancing Arab joint action.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson and director of the Public Diplomacy Department at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the committee will discuss ways of dealing with the Syrian crisis, including enhancing the solidarity of Arab countries with the Syrian people in overcoming their ordeal.