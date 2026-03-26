Japan moves to stabilize oil supply with reserve release

Shafaq News- Tokyo

Japan began releasing state-held oil reserves to stabilize domestic supply as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupts energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, Japan Today reported on Thursday, citing the Japanese government.

The government said it will release oil equivalent to 30 days of domestic demand, or about 8.5 million kiloliters, with the drawdown expected to continue until the end of April. The move follows a separate release of 15 days’ worth of reserves held by the private sector that began last week.

According to Japan’s Kyodo agency, Tokyo relies on the Middle East for more than 90% of its crude imports, raising concerns over supply shortages after Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route, following the escalation that began on February 28.