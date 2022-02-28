Report

Japan freezes Putin's assets, joins SWIFT sanction

Category: World

Date: 2022-02-28T13:27:36+0000
Shafaq News / Japan has decided to freeze the financial assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other key government officials in response to the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

In announcing the decision on Sunday, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force and shakes the foundation of international order.

Kishida said Russia's action is a clear violation of international law, which can never be tolerated and Japan strongly condemns it.

He also said a united and resolute response is needed to safeguard the foundation of international order.

He indicated that Japan will join the United States and European countries in blocking selected Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment network.

Kishida added that Japan will provide 100 million dollars as emergency humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine, in addition to the yen-denominated loans worth about 100 million dollars that have already been pledged.

Source: NHK World Japan

