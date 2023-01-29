Israeli warplanes hit a convoy near the Iraqi-Syrian borders

2023-01-29T21:09:22.000000Z

Shafaq News/ A convoy numbering some 25 trucks was struck by Israeli warplanes on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq on Sunday.

According to al-Arabiya TV, the convoy loaded with munitions was hit after it passed through the Bu Kamal border crossing, a zone controlled by the Lebanese Hezbollah.

This comes hours after a report in the Wall Street Journal cited an unnamed U.S. official as saying that Israel appeared to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a

