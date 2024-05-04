Israeli official accuses Hamas of "obstructing" ceasefire agreement

Shafaq News / An Israeli official stated on Saturday that Hamas is hindering the possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza by insisting on the demand for a complete cessation of hostilities.

The official, who requested anonymity as reported by Sky News Arabia, considered that "the information indicating that Israel agreed to end the war, as part of an agreement for a prisoner exchange or that Israel would allow intermediaries to ensure a ceasefire, is inaccurate."

He added, "So far, Hamas has not relinquished its demand for an end to the war, thereby obstructing the possibility of reaching an agreement," regarding a proposed ceasefire after about seven months since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States continue in an effort to reach a ceasefire and release Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Furthermore, a delegation from Hamas, led by a member of its political bureau, Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Egypt. The movement confirmed in recent days that it is studying the latest proposal with a "positive spirit," while maintaining its most important demands at this stage, which is to ensure that the ceasefire leads to a comprehensive cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Washington, represented by the director of its intelligence agency, the CIA, William Burns, arrived in Cairo on Friday, pushing the Palestinian movement to accept the proposal, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken considered "very generous" from Israel.

Mediating countries have been awaiting a response from Hamas for about a week on the proposal presented by Israel at the end of April, which includes a 40-day ceasefire and the exchange of dozens of hostages kidnapped from southern Israel, for a number of Palestinian detainees held by Israel.