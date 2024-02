Shafaq News/ On Monday, an Israeli airstrike attacked a vehicle near the government hospital in Bint Jbeil.

According to media outlets, including Skynews and The National, the targeted person is a member of Hezbollah, Mohamad Abdl Al Rassoul Alawieh, who sustained injuries.

Local rescue teams rushed Alawieh to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. The National said.

Hezbollah didn't confirm the incident.