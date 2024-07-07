Israeli FM calls for IRGC terrorist designation after Iranian election results

Shafaq News/ In the wake of Iran's presidential elections on Friday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz urged the international community to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

"The people of Iran have sent a clear message of demand for change and opposition to the Ayatollah regime through the elections. Now, the world must designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization and demand the cancellation of the nuclear program and the cessation of support for terrorist organizations. This is the only chance to realize the change," Katz posted on X.

The reformist politician Masoud Pezeshkian won the second round of the early presidential elections in Iran, becoming the ninth president of the Islamic Republic since its founding.

Pezeshkian received 16,384,403 votes, while his conservative rival, Saeed Jalili, garnered 13,538,179 votes. In a symbolic gesture, Pezeshkian delivered his first official address on Saturday from the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the architect of the Iranian Revolution and the nation's first leader.

During his address, Pezeshkian acknowledged the wisdom of Supreme Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating, "I would not be here without the guidance of our Supreme Leader." He pledged to continue the "path of the martyrs of the Islamic Republic," reflecting his dedication to the principles of the Iranian revolution.

Under Khamenei's leadership, Iran, through its IRGC and Quds Force, has provided financial, military, and ideological support to anti-Israel organizations such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and various factions in Iraq, Syria, Palestine, and Yemen.