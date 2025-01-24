Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced, on Friday, that it had carried out strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the past few days.

Israeli Military Spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, stated on X that the operations “destroyed weapons depots and active observation posts belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon,” in an effort to “eliminate Hezbollah threats while maintaining the terms of the ceasefire.”

The spokesperson added that the Israeli military “is closely monitoring Hezbollah’s attempts to re-establish its presence in southern Lebanon and remains committed to neutralizing any threats to Israel.”

Earlier today, Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, "Due to the incomplete execution of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, the gradual withdrawal process will extend beyond the 60-day timeframe." The statement added that Israel's withdrawal would continue in "full coordination with the US administration."

The ceasefire agreement, effective November 27, 2024, aimed to end the fierce clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military. It centered on fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, affirming the rights of both Israel and Lebanon to self-defense while mandating that only Lebanese forces operate militarily south of the Litani River.

As part of the deal, the Lebanese government pledged to deploy 10,000 troops to the region with the support of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The agreement also outlined a phased plan for Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days and addressed border disputes along the Blue Line in accordance with Resolution 1701.

Despite these provisions, the ceasefire has been marred by violations, reports suggest that Israel has continued air and ground strikes across Lebanon under various pretexts and remains in control of border villages it was unable to seize during the conflict.