Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel is investigating whether pilots holding Iranian, Syrian or Iraqi citizenship have landed at Ben Gurion Airport in recent years, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

The probe is examining pilots with dual citizenship, including those from countries Israel considers “hostile.” According to the report, Israel received lists of Flydubai pilots, but their names did not undergo the required security screening, noting that international authorities are assisting Tel Aviv in addressing the security breach.

UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi earlier said an investigation into Flydubai flight FZ1073 found that its co-pilot attempted to carry out a “terrorist attack” by assaulting the captain with an emergency axe and trying to seize control of the aircraft.

The Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight diverted toward Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after issuing emergency signals and losing communication. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that a pilot had stabbed his fellow pilot and attempted to crash the aircraft before passengers and crew intervened.