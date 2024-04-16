Israel launches 'diplomatic offensive' against Iran

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israel called for 32 countries to impose sanctions on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) following Tehran's attack on Tel Aviv.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz announced, "Alongside the military response to the firing of the missiles and the UAVs, I am leading a diplomatic offensive against Iran."

Katz posted on the X platform, "This morning, I sent letters to 32 countries and spoke with dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world calling for sanctions to be imposed on the Iranian missile project and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be declared a terrorist organization, as a way to curb and weaken Iran."

He added, "Iran must be stopped now - before it is too late."

Katz did not specify the governments he asked to impose sanctions on the Revolutionary Guard, which is already listed on the United States list of terrorist organizations and is subject to sanctions by the European Union.

The Israeli announcement came after Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israeli targets on Saturday.

Israel has vowed to retaliate against Iran, raising fears of a new escalation that could push the Middle East ever closer to war.