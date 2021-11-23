Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Israel flags Iran UAV bases, offers to co-operate with Arab allies

Category: World

Date: 2021-11-23T15:13:47+0000
Israel flags Iran UAV bases, offers to co-operate with Arab allies
Shafaq News/ Sharpening rhetoric against Iran, Israel on Tuesday disclosed what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks. Israel also offered to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures.

Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones, seeing the hand of Iran or its allies in aerial attacks on shipping or on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. Tehran has often denied such allegations.

"Today I reveal to you two central bases in the area of Chabahar and Qeshm island in south Iran, from which operations in the maritime arena were launched, and where today, too, advanced Shahed attack drones are deployed," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told a televised security conference.

Separately, the chief of Israel's air force proposed working with Arab partners - such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with which Israel formalised ties last year - against the drone threat.

"It think that this is a great opportunity to create contacts and to build a defence plan for all the countries that have a common interest in protecting themselves," Major-General Amikam Norkin told the conference, hosted by Reichman University.

"We can help significantly (against drones), whether in terms of intelligence, detection or interception."

related

Israel Secretly Agreed to Purchase COVID Vaccines for Syria, Haaretz

Date: 2021-02-20 10:12:23
Israel Secretly Agreed to Purchase COVID Vaccines for Syria, Haaretz

"Security incident" between Hezbollah and Israel

Date: 2020-07-27 14:00:30
"Security incident" between Hezbollah and Israel

No information about Iran’s involvement in Israel-Gaza recent conflict, Israeli official says

Date: 2021-05-12 20:34:00
No information about Iran’s involvement in Israel-Gaza recent conflict, Israeli official says

A rabbi blows the Shofar in Dubai

Date: 2020-09-20 15:38:19
A rabbi blows the Shofar in Dubai

Israel Intercepted Armed Drone Sent by Iran, Netanyahu Says

Date: 2021-05-20 14:06:11
Israel Intercepted Armed Drone Sent by Iran, Netanyahu Says

Iran blames Israel for Natanz incident, Foreign Minister

Date: 2021-04-12 07:13:15
Iran blames Israel for Natanz incident, Foreign Minister

Discarded cigarette, drink can, and "cooperative citizens" helped recapturing Gilboa's escapees

Date: 2021-09-11 15:03:16
Discarded cigarette, drink can, and "cooperative citizens" helped recapturing Gilboa's escapees

Yasser Arafat’ widow acquitted “Israel” of killing her husband

Date: 2021-01-01 13:29:19
Yasser Arafat’ widow acquitted “Israel” of killing her husband